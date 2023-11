Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 could reach a figure of 4.8%, which exceeds the previous indicators in the forecast of the European Commission.

This is stated in the autumn economic forecast for the EU and Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that despite the full-scale russian invasion, Ukraine has demonstrated the stability of the economy during 2023, which allows us predicting its economic growth over the next years.

Thus, GDP growth in 2024 and 2025 is projected at 3.7% and 6.1%, respectively.

Experts of the European Commission suggest that the main incentives for such growth will be the system of private consumption and public investment during the reconstruction and restoration of Ukraine.

At the same time, it is noted that inflation in Ukraine has declined rapidly during the current year.

At the same time, the annual inflation figure, according to the forecast, will continue to decline and will be 7.6% in 2025.

This is expected to happen due to the reduction of pressure on the sphere of production and flexible monetary policy of the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Monetary Fund predicts that this year Ukraine's GDP will grow by 2% instead of falling by 3%.