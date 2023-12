Ukrainian troops on the front lines face a shortage of artillery shells. The Defense Forces reduced some military operations due to a lack of foreign aid.

The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this to Reuters on Monday, December 18.

Tarnavskyi said that now there is a very big problem with ammunition, especially with that of the post-Soviet times - it is 122 mm, 152 mm. According to him, today this is the situation along the entire front line.

"The volumes we have today are not enough for our needs today. So we're re-spreading the ammunition. We are redeveloping the tasks that we have set and reducing them, because we need to provide them," Tarnavskyi said.

The commander explained that the reduction in foreign military assistance affected the battlefield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 13, U.S. President Joe Biden urged Congress not to make a gift to Putin and decide on financing assistance to Ukraine.

On December 7, the U.S. Senate blocked the introduction of a bill on additional funding for military assistance to Ukraine for a vote.

The United States has warned Ukraine that it has only been able to provide financial assistance for a few weeks.