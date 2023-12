It will be impossible to restore Avdiyivka Coke Plant after end of war due to destruction - Metinvest

The Avdiyivka Coke Plant (Donetsk Region) will be impossible to rebuild after the end of the war due to the destruction caused by russian shelling.

Yurii Ryzhenkov, director general of Metinvest, told about this in an interview with Forbes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The plant is under control of the Ukrainian army. It was repeatedly fired upon by russia. They shelled it with everything they have. I think it will be impossible to restore the plant. However, it is unlikely that it will need to be rebuilt in the form it was in before the invasion," he said.

According to Ryzhenkov, the largest consumers of coke of the Avdiyivka Coke Plant were the Azovstal metallurgical plant and the Ilyich Mariupol metallurgical plant (both - Mariupol, Donetsk Region).

"There is no talk of restoring them in the foreseeable future until we return to Mariupol," Ryzhenkov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the restoration of Azovstal and Ilyich Mariupol metallurgical plant using "green" technologies will take from 3 to 5 years.

16 enterprises of the Metinvest group have filed a lawsuit to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against russia regarding compensation for damage caused to the property and property of the group in Mariupol and other territories of Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

In particular, the lawsuits were filed by Azovstal and the Ilyich Mariupol metallurgical plant.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.