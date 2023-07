Reconstruction of the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works and Azovstal (both Mariupol, Donetsk Region) after the war using "green" technologies will take from 3 to 5 years.

This was announced by the Director General of Metinvest Yurii Ryzhenkov in an interview for the FAQ Talks project, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Here we must not forget that we have no desire to restore the old technology that existed at the Ilyich and Azovstal plants, because it is already the past day. Today the whole world is moving towards "green" metallurgy, towards electrometallurgy, and the restoration of our factories in Mariupol will take place in this direction. Therefore, the restoration of production using new "green" technologies will require more time, because it will be necessary to build almost from scratch. It will take from three to five years," he said.

According to Ryzhenkov, Azovstal and Ilyich Iron and Steel Works were seriously damaged due to the shelling by the Russian occupiers.

"Unfortunately, what we see in the photos and videos looks like the damage is serious. However, I do not give up hope that we will be able to restore some production at Azovstal. When the Ukrainian military liberates Mariupol, when we get there, we will see what can be done about it. We understand that the propaganda of the aggressor works to tell fables about resuming production at the plant even tomorrow. We do not see the possibility for them to restore something at the Azovstal enterprise now. I think that at most, for what they will use Azovstal or Ilyich Works - that are repair bases," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 16 enterprises of the Metinvest group have filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Russia regarding compensation for damage caused to the property and property of the group in Mariupol and other territories of Ukraine from February 24, 2022.

In particular, the lawsuits were filed by the Azovstal metallurgical plant and the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.