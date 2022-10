16 enterprises of the Metinvest group have filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Russia for the damage caused to the property and property of the group in Mariupol and other territories of Ukraine from February 24, 2022.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, lawsuits against Mariupol metallurgical enterprises were filed by Azovstal and Ilyich цщклі.

In addition, more than 10 companies of the group will file similar lawsuits by the end of this year.

"Metinvest claims that Russia is violating company’s rights under the European Convention on Human Rights by causing significant damage and destruction to its assets, depriving the group of control over its assets, in many cases effectively depriving the group of ownership of the assets, and depriving the group of the ability to use its assets for commercial purposes and generate income. Therefore, each group’s company that has suffered losses because of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine since February 2022 is suing Russia to hold it accountable for the destruction it has caused to the group's assets and seeking fair compensation for the damage caused by Russian aggression," the message reads.

It is noted that the statements by Metinvest follow a similar lawsuit of the co-owner of the group, Rinat Akhmetov, which he submitted to the ECHR on June 23, 2022, while Metinvest supports his lawsuit, considers the statements of its enterprises as complementary and acts in full coordination with its shareholder under case review time.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, businessman Rinat Akhmetov has filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights against Russia for compensation for gross violations of his property rights during Russia's unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart Holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov, Smart Holding is controlled by Vadym Novinsky.