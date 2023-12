Polish carriers have again blocked the passage of trucks through the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"Today, after 03:00 p.m. (Kyiv time), Polish transporters started a protest action on the approach roads to the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint. Information about its beginning came from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland," the message says.

The organizers of the protest plan to allow only one truck per hour to pass. They promise to allow buses, vehicles with cargo of a security, humanitarian nature and those transporting animals and perishable products to pass.

The border guards point out that during the past week there was an increase in the number of trucks passing through the Yahodyn checkpoint. Over the past 24 hours, 1,100 trucks have been registered at this checkpoint.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 85,000 people and 20,000 vehicles crossed Ukraine's western borders with the EU and Moldova (in the Chernivtsi Region) during the day of December 16.

On December 11, Slovakian carriers renewed the blocking of truck traffic through the Vysne-Nemecke checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Slovak border.

On December 15, it became known that Slovak carriers have stopped blocking the Vysne-Nemecke checkpoint for an indefinite period.