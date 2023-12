Carriers of Slovakia have renewed the blocking of truck traffic through the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Slovak border.

The State Border Guard Service announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to information received at 4:10 p.m. from Slovak border guards, representatives of the Union of Carriers of Slovakia blocked the movement of freight vehicles through the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint. It is known that carriers restrict the movement of trucks traveling from Ukraine towards Slovakia. At the moment, truck traffic to leave Slovakia is not blocked," the message says.

No exceptions were reported regarding the pass for certain categories of goods and the timing of the action.

Currently, in front of the Uzhhorod checkpoint, adjacent to the Slovak Vysne Nemecke, there are 1,263 trucks in the electronic queue to leave for Slovakia.

Passenger cars and buses are passed in normal mode.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 1, Slovak carriers blocked the movement of trucks through the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint, on December 4, the movement of trucks through this checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Slovak border was unlocked.