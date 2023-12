Slovak carriers have stopped blocking the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint for an indefinite period.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU).

On the evening of December 14, Ukrainian border guards learned that representatives of Slovak carriers had unblocked the movement of trucks entering Slovakia in front of the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint for an indefinite period.

"Since the end of the blockade, as of 09:00 a.m. on December 15, almost 60 trucks have been registered for departure from Ukraine through the Uzhhorod checkpoint, and another 1,065 are in the electronic queue for departure from Ukraine," the SBGSU reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 11, Slovak carriers renewed the blocking of truck traffic through the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Slovak border. It was reported that there were 1,263 trucks in the electronic queue for departure to Slovakia in front of the Uzhhorod checkpoint, which is adjacent to the Slovakian Vysne Nemecke checkpoint.

During the day of December 14, 67,000 people and 17,000 vehicles crossed the western borders of Ukraine with the EU and Moldova (in the Chernivtsi Region).