Deputy head of the National Police, Dmytro Tyshlek, who was suspended for his wife's russian passport, has returned to work.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Tyshlek was suspended from his duties for a month, i.e. from October 28 to November 28, during the official investigation.

In late November, Tyshlek returned to his duties.

At the same time, the division of duties was changed.

The commission that conducted the official investigation did not establish facts that would indicate the existence of Tyshlek's connections with any criminal authorities, including those mentioned in the journalistic investigation.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also noted that they had no reason to test Tyshlek on a polygraph.

At the same time, the conclusion of the results of the official investigation regarding Tyshlek was sent to the NACP and the SBI.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko stated that the presence of any passport of a foreign country, including russian, is not grounds for dismissal.

The deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine, Dmytro Tyshlek, asked the SBI to verify the information published by Bihus.Info that he allegedly uses the real estate and cars of the family of the partner of the head of the Rostov criminal group, as well as information about his wife's russian passport.