As of the summer of this year, the wife of the deputy head of the National Police, Dmytro Tyshlek, did not get rid of her russian passport, and he himself uses the real estate and car of the family of the partner of the head of the Rostov criminal group.

This is stated in the Bihus.Info investigation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to mass media, the family of the wife of the deputy head of the National Police, Oleksandra Balakai, moved to the Rostov Oblast of the russian federation in the 2000s and obtained russian citizenship.

At the same time, her russian passport remained valid until the summer of 2023.

Tyshlek's mother-in-law, Maria Balakai, visited the Tyshleks in Ukraine before the full-scale invasion of the russian federation.

Journalists learned that in the summer of 2018, a two-room apartment in the residential complex Novopecherski Lypky in Kyiv was registered for her.

Immediately after that, she wrote out a power of attorney for her daughter, transferring the right to dispose of real estate to her, and returned to russia.

At the same time, having moved to the capital in 2019, Dmytro Tyshlek lived for free in an apartment of 140 square meters in the elite residential complex French Quarter in the center of Kyiv, which belonged to Yurii Holyk, the so-called ideologue of the Great Construction.

According to journalists, Tyshlek has already moved out of this apartment. Instead, in September-October of this year, he was repeatedly spotted in one of the elite cottage towns near Kyiv, in particular, in a 300-square-meter house registered to a woman named Nataliya Necheporenko.

Also, according to media sources, in the spring of 2022, Tyshlek traveled abroad in the car of Necheporenko's husband, Vitalii, and in the spring of this year, the Necheporenkos wrote out powers of attorney for Tyshlek. Six months after that, a house was registered for Nataliya.

It is reported that Vitalii Necheporenko has a share, namely 25% in Elit Loto LLC, where the same share is held by Andrian Rodin (Andrii Imanali), a Rostov criminal authority nicknamed Poluzver [Half-Beast], who has very old and complicated "relationships" with the police.

"Imanali became famous in the early 2000s as one of the leaders of the Rostov-based Selmash organized criminal group. He was then wanted, first federally and then internationally, on suspicion of kidnapping. He was found in Kyiv and deported back to russia, where he was sentenced to 7 years in prison," the investigation says.

In a comment to Bihus.Info, Tyshlek said that "he currently rents an apartment, he lived in the house temporarily, and the Necheporenkos are his close friends, his wife has a Ukrainian passport, and he does not interfere in his mother-in-law's affairs."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy explained which of the Ukrainians will be punished for having russian passports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba believes that multiple citizenship should be one of the elements of state policy aimed at preserving and developing the global Ukrainian community. But any dual citizenship with an aggressor state or unfriendly countries should be prohibited.

According to data on the website of the Federal Tax Service of russia, ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oleksandr Hohilashvili has a russian passport and a taxpayer identification number.