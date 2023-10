The deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine, Dmytro Tyshlek, asked the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to verify the information published by Bihus.Info that he allegedly uses the real estate and cars of the family of the partner of the head of the Rostov criminal group, as well as information about his wife's russian passport.

He announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“Commenting on the video of the Bihus.Info investigation, Tyshlek said: "Regarding the information about me and my family that was spread in the media yesterday. I will briefly comment: the facts from my biography, the life of the family were distorted. Individual situations experienced by my family were supplemented with subjective judgments and conclusions. The published distorted information has nothing to do with reality. That is why I am initiating an investigation against myself - I have already submitted a corresponding application to the State Bureau of Investigation. I’m asking to check all the data that was announced in the media and evaluate them comprehensively," he said.

