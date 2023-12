Russian terrorist troops increased the activity of artillery shelling, but Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the defense and eliminated 576 occupiers per day on the Tavria axis.

The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on his Telegram channel on Sunday, December 17.

The russian occupiers continue active infantry attacks and increased the activity of artillery units. To support the infantry, the enemy uses armored vehicles and aviation, Tarnavskyi noted. On December 16, in the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group’s operational zone, the aggressor state troops launched one missile, 13 airstrikes, conducted 55 combat clashes and carried out 1,044 artillery attacks.

"Our soldiers are firmly holding the defense and conducting active actions on certain axes. The total losses of the occupiers yesterday, compared to the previous day, increased significantly - 576 people of manpower and 57 pieces of equipment," the statement said.

In particular, Ukrainian fighters destroyed 5 tanks, 7 AFVs, 8 artillery systems and 10 vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 16, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 346,070 soldiers.

During the past day, the russians attacked on six axes: Avdiivka, Mariinka, Bakhmut, Kupiansk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia. The Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 21 areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

On December 15, the russians lost 414 people and 23 pieces of equipment in the operating zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group.