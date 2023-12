Defense forces carry out airstrikes on 21 areas of concentration of russian personnel, weapons and equipment -

During the past day, 89 combat clashes occurred at the front. The russians attacked on six axes: Avdiivka, Mariinka, Bakhmut, Kupiansk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia.

This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, during the past day there were 89 combat clashes. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 72 air strikes, carried out 92 attacks from MLRS on the positions of our troops and settlements. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Private residences and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

In addition, last day, the invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 34 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Air defense forces and means of air defense destroyed all attack UAVs.

During the past day, the air force of the Defense Forces struck 21 areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile forces units hit 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 control point, 2 units of air defense equipment, 13 units of artillery equipment, 2 enemy depots of ammunition and fuel and lubricants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of December 17, the russian occupiers attacked the Odesa Region with strike UAVs of the Shahed type. One of the downed drones fell into a residential quarter in the Odesa District and exploded, a person was killed.