The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state of the russian federation said that on the night of December 17, 33 drones were shot down in three regions, as well as 2 more in the morning.

It reported this on Telegram.

So, the russian Ministry of Defense claims that at night the country's air defense allegedly shot down 33 unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Lipetsk, Rostov and Volgograd Regions.

Later they added that in the morning they destroyed 2 more drones in the Volgograd Region.

Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, on the night of December 17, the air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 20 Shaheds and one Kh-59 guided aviation missile. Also, the russian occupiers fired an Iskander-K cruise missile at Ukraine, it did not reach its goal.

In the Odesa Region, one of the downed drones fell into a residential quarter in the Odesa District and exploded, a person was killed.