Russians attack Odesa Region with Shaheds at night. Downed drone crashes into residential block and explodes;

On the night of December 17, the russian occupiers attacked the Odesa Region with strike UAVs of the Shahed type. One of the downed drones crashed into a residential quarter in the Odesa District and exploded, a person was killed.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper announced this on Telegram.

"At night, russian terrorists attacked the Odesa Region with strike drones for the third time this week. A person was killed," the report said.

So, the air defense forces in the Odesa Region shot down 9 UAVs of the Shahed-136 type. One of the downed drones fell into a residential quarter in the Odesa District and exploded. There was destruction with the subsequent ignition of residential private houses and the warehouse of a private sports institution.

“Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire. A killed person was found in one of the houses. I express my sincere condolences to his family and friends..." said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another crime of the russians.