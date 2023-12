The regional court in Lublin has allowed Polish carriers to resume the blockage of the Dorohusk - Yahodyn checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. Earlier, they were forbidden to do this by the head of the Dorohusk Commune, Wojciech Sawa.

This was reported by Radio Lublin with reference to the court decision.

The court recalled that according to Sawa, the protest of carriers "would jeopardize property of significant size."

"The interpretation of the concept of a threat to property of a significant size, adopted in the justification, seems to be erroneous... Indeed, it is worth noting that the rally is not aimed at preventing the passage through the border, but causes primarily its slowdown," the publication quoted the judge as saying.

According to the court decision, from December 18, Polish carriers will be able to again block the movement of trucks at the Dorohusk - Yahodyn checkpoint.

Recall, on November 6, Polish carriers began to block the movement of trucks through checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Polish carriers demand the restoration of the permit system for truck drivers entering from Ukraine to the EU and vice versa.

The permit system was canceled by the decision of the European Union after the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 10, the Ukrainian company Ukrzaliznytsia carried out the transportation of trucks to Poland, bypassing blocked checkpoints at the border.

And a few days before, Ukrzaliznytsia carried out the first delivery of trucks from Poland to Ukraine.