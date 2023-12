The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has sent to Poland the first contrail train with trucks, which includes 23 platforms with loaded 13 tractors with semi-trailers.

It was stated in the message of the carrier's Facebook account on Thursday, December 7.

The company worked on the project of transportation of blocked trucks by rail for two weeks. The train has 23 platforms, on which 13 tractors with semi-trailers were loaded.

"The train runs on the route Sknyliv (Ukraine) - Slawkow (Poland). Customs and border clearance of cargo takes place at the Izov-Hrubieszow railway border crossing. Now there are still formal questions about the fast crossing of the Polish border, and experts are already working to speed up the process," the report said.

Similar flights will be arranged in the opposite direction. From the Slawkow station trucks go to their destination by road. Drivers of vehicles will be bringing by bus from the loading point to the railway platform to the unloading point.

To order truck transportation by contrail train from Ukraine, you need to contact the branch "Center of Transport Service "Lisky" of the Ukrzaliznytsia JSC, in the opposite direction - to UZ Cargo Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 6, Ukrainian volunteers and drivers staged a rally in Warsaw under the walls of the Sejm due to the blocking of checkpoints on the border with Ukraine by Polish carriers.

As of Tuesday, December 5, there were more than 3,000 trucks on the Ukrainian-Polish border due to a strike by Polish carriers.

On December 1, Ukraine and Poland agreed on measures to unlock the border for trucks.