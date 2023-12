Rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Volodymyr Buhrov has said that Ukrainian society should clearly understand how the state will reintegrate Crimea and all other occupied territories after the victory in the war.

He said this during a scientific and practical international conference: "Special Tribunal. Reintegration of Crimea and all territories. War crimes. Compensation mechanism," which took place on December 15 at the Institute of International Relations of the Shevchenko University.

The conference was organized by the Institute of International Relations with the support of the Office of the President.

Representatives of authorities, scientists and representatives of domestic and international organizations joined the discussion.

The conference participants analyzed the activities of national and international institutions on the creation of a special tribunal due to the aggression of the russian federation, the accountability for war crimes, the return of deported children, the reintegration of Crimea and all the occupied territories of Ukraine. In addition, the conference focused on developing a compensation mechanism and providing support in this direction from the national and international community.

The Shevchenko University rector Volodymyr Buhrov during the speech focused on three aspects of the relevance of the conference with such problems right now.

"It is symbolic that the event is held on the day of the court worker. I hope that through a just trial we will punish evil. The event is important in three aspects. You see here both diplomats, representatives of the authorities, the public, and teachers and students. The first plane is theoretical. We know that World War II ended with a special decision on the "imperial tribunal." And for this we needed lawyers and legal experts of the highest level who justified this idea," said the rector.

The second aspect, according to him, is purely practical, because "to implement the theory into practice is for those who specialize in this," in particular, students.

"The third plane is ideological, because when we talk about yesterday's decision of the European Council to start negotiations with Ukraine on joining the EU, these are discussions, including about values, that any norms of law and action in this area have their own subjects and these subjects are people," the rector added.

Buhrov is sure that the future is decided not only on the battlefield, but also at a special tribunal.

Also, the rector of Shevchenko University highlighted several aspects of why the de-occupation of Crimea and other temporarily occupied territories are fundamental issues and why it is already necessary to talk about their reintegration.

"For me personally, victory is when I come to the embankment in Yalta. For me, really victory is the de-occupation of Crimea. Let's imagine that tomorrow we won, and what next? People should be helped in just the simplest issues. Water, garbage, communications. This should already be done by the state of Ukraine. And the question of collaborators? We remember that there were hot heads that recorded each one left in the occupied territories as collaborators. It surprised me because it's people's lives and fates. We need to resolve these issues now so that those people who remain in the occupied territories understand what the state will do next," Buhrov said.

Also, the rector is sure that it is impossible to record all those who remained in the occupied territories automatically as collaborators, "because this smells like year 1937."

The result of the conference was a powerful signal for the world to support this course as part of the activities of national and international institutions by the academic community.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers updated the plan for the de-occupation of Crimea, taking into account its expected release.

Pro-Ukrainian sentiment continues to grow in temporarily occupied Crimea, while russian occupiers are panicking and taking out their families and selling off property on the peninsula.