Pro-Ukrainian sentiments continue to grow in temporarily occupied Crimea, while Russian occupiers are panicking and taking out their families and selling off property on the peninsula. It was stated in a message on Facebook of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories on Monday, March 27.

The Reintegration Ministry notes that on the streets of temporarily captured settlements of the peninsula there are noticeably more yellow ribbons, patriotic graffiti and leaflets with anti-war appeals, and the partisan movement has intensified, which indicates the high morale of patriotic Crimeans.

"Meanwhile, Russian proteges and military commanders are taking out their families in fear and selling off property. Because they are afraid. They try to compensate for their fear by increasing the amount of military equipment on the peninsula. The sea coast is gradually being converted into a defensive line. Therefore, it is most likely that this year's holiday season in Crimea will be disrupted," the report said.

At the same time, the legitimate Ukrainian authorities urge Crimeans to be careful, not to succumb to any provocations of the invaders, but if possible to report on the location of the enemy or its equipment. You can do this using the e-Voroh (e-Enemy) chatbot or the National Resistance Center platform.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said that the occupiers are actively taking out their families from the temporarily captured Crimea and selling property on the peninsula.

On February 23, the appeal of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov was broadcast in the temporarily occupied Crimea and the Ukrainian anthem was heard.

On February 17, the Defense Intelligence spokesman Vadym Skibitskyi said that the Kremlin realized the inevitability of de-occupation of the Crimean Peninsula, which will again become a popular Ukrainian resort.