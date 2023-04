The Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to the plan of measures for the implementation of the Strategy for De-occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territory of Crimea, taking into account its expected liberation in the near future. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to the plan of measures for the implementation of the Strategy for de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. Measures for the implementation of the Strategy were updated by the Ministry of Reintegration taking into account the conditions of martial law. In particular, the fact that the liberation of the peninsula may take place in the near future," the message says.

In particular, new measures are included, including:

- development of the bill "On the legal regime in the de-occupied territories";

- formation of a reserve of employees for staffing of judicial, law enforcement, and state bodies;

- creation of a military administration for activities on the territory of Crimea;

- medical, rehabilitation, psychological adaptation of war veterans and persons released from Russian captivity.

The plan for the reintegration and de-occupation of Crimea provides for the protection of the rights of Ukrainian citizens and legal entities whose legitimate interests were violated as a result of armed aggression, as well as a defense and security component.

"The liberation of Crimea is inevitable. Already now, the state must prepare for the full restoration of Ukrainian power in Crimea. First of all, form a reliable personnel reserve for restoration. These citizens must ensure not only the revival of state governance, but also the restoration of justice. We have a clear plan of action, for each the responsible executors are fixed by the clause," stressed the Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Ministry of Reintegration reported that pro-Ukrainian sentiment continues to grow in the temporarily occupied Crimea, while the Russian occupiers are evacuating families in panic and selling off property on the peninsula.

On March 24, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated that the occupiers are actively evacuating their families from the temporarily occupied Crimea and selling off real estate on the peninsula.