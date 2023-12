The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine declares a fundamental decision of the European Union to allocate EUR 50 billion to Ukraine and expects all legal procedures to be completed in January.

The Foreign Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also welcomes the achievements at the summit of the fundamental decision to create the Ukraine Facility of EUR 50 billion for 2024-2027 years. This is a clear signal that the financial support of Ukraine from the European Union will continue. We expect the completion of all necessary legal procedures in January 2024, which will allow receiving appropriate funding as soon as possible," the statement said.

It is noted that the EUR 50 billion that will be allocated by the European Union for Ukraine will be aimed, in particular, at maintaining macroeconomic stability, restoring and modernizing the state, as well as accelerating integration into the EU.

The Foreign Ministry also welcomes the historic decision of the European Council to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, adopted in Brussels on December 14 and expects the European Commission to begin preparing a mandate for negotiations and analytical evaluation of Ukrainian legislation (screening).

The statement also notes that it was important to agree on the 12th package of EU sanctions against the russian federation.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry welcomes the obligations of the EU and its member states to continue to meet the urgent military and defense needs of Ukraine, in particular through the European Peace Fund (EPF) and the EU Military Assistance Mission, as well as through bilateral assistance of member states.

The Foreign Ministry calls on the EU to approve the new eighth tranche of assistance within the framework of the European Peace Fund as soon as possible.

Ukraine also hopes to quickly agree on the mechanism for using russian frozen assets to restore Ukraine and their direction to the needs of Ukraine, in particular through Ukraine Facility.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, the leaders of the European Union countries approved the recommendation of the European Commission to begin negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on membership in the European Union.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a meeting of the European Council on December 14 vetoed the decision to allocate EUR 50 billion from the European Union budget to help Ukraine.