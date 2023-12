Children were not allowed to enter shelter during air alert in Kyiv

Two schoolchildren were not allowed to enter the shelter of one of the capital's schools in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv on December 14 during an air alert because the children wanted to go with the dog.

This was reported by the National Police on Friday, December 15.

"The incident happened on December 14 during an air alert, at approximately 3:30 p.m. At that time, a brother and sister, born in 2011 and 2012, were heading to the shelter of one of the capital's schools in the Sviatoshynskyi district, where they study. However, the guard did not let them into the bomb shelter of the educational institution," the message says.

The guard forbade the children to enter the premises because they were with a pet - a Maltipoo dog. In this way, the man left the children in danger during a possible shelling. Investigators have started criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - leaving in danger.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, air defense shot down an Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile in the Kyiv Region.

Also, on December 14, russian terrorist forces used an Kh-47 Kinzhal missile to attack Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Region.

Let us remind you, on December 13, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the russian occupiers hit Kyiv with S-400 and Iskander missiles.