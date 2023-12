In the Avdiyivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. There, 45 enemy attacks were repelled, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"During the past 24 hours, 110 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 50 air strikes, launched 56 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. At night, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using the S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile and 14 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type. All the attack drones were destroyed by the air defense forces and means," the morning briefing of the General Staff reads.

The following areas were hit by airstrikes: Synkivka, Kharkiv Region; Serebryanske forestry, Luhansk Region; Terny, Ivanivske, Andriyivka, Toretsk, Avdiyivka, Heorhiyivka, Novomykhaylivka and Prechystivka of the Donetsk Region; Preobrazhenka of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Daryivka, Krynky, Prydniprovske, Kherson Region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions came under artillery fire.

In the Kupyansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the Synkivka area of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Lyman axis, our defenders repelled an enemy attack east of Terny, Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut axis, our soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka, Donetsk Region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and are entrenching at the achieved frontiers.

In the Avdiyivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka.

"Our soldiers are firmly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 23 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiyivka and another 22 attacks south of Sieverne, Pervomayske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk Region," the General Staff added.

In the Maryinka axis, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy in the Novomykhaylivka area of the Donetsk Region. Here, our defenders successfully repelled 17 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsk axis.

In the Zaporizhzhia axis, the Defense Forces repelled 9 enemy attacks north of Pryiutne, west and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Melitopol axis, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the Kherson axis, Ukrainian soldiers continuing to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue counter-battery fighting, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. Also, yesterday our defenders destroyed 1 Kh-47M Kinzhal aeroballistic missile. Units of the missile forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control post and 2 enemy ammunition depots.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States has released data on russian losses near Avdiyivka since the beginning of the offensive in October. In particular, we are talking about more than 13,000 russian military personnel, as well as more than 220 combat vehicles.

In November, it was reported that Western officials estimated that the aggressor state, the russian federation, had lost between 300,000 and 400,000 in the war in Ukraine.