Overnight into Friday, December 15, russian troops launched 14 kamikaze drones over Ukraine, the air defense destroyed all the Shaheds.

This was reported by the Air Force Command in Telegram.

Overnight into December 15, 2023, the enemy attacked with Shahed attack drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district of the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation.

It is reported that all 14 enemy drones were shot down by mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine within the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi and Poltava Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States has released data on russian losses near Avdiyivka since the beginning of the offensive in October. In particular, we are talking about more than 13,000 russian military personnel, as well as more than 220 combat vehicles.

In November, it was reported that Western officials estimated that the aggressor state, the russian federation, had lost between 300,000 and 400,000 in the war in Ukraine.