Occupiers shell Kherson Region 113 times in a day. There are wounded

The military of the aggressor state of the russian federation during the past day, December 12, shelled peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 113 times, firing 606 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aviation. In the city of Kherson, the enemy fired 38 shells.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced this on Telegram.

So, the russian military hit the residential quarters of the settlements of the region, an educational institution and an enterprise in Kherson.

Due to russian aggression, 6 people were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 8, it became known that servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed an S-350 Vityaz air defense complex of the invaders on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

It was also reported that the so-called "administration" of occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, announced the "voluntary" evacuation of residents of the city and neighboring settlements.

And previously, OSINT analysts discovered a secret base of russian helicopters, which they built in the occupied Kherson Region.