The "administration" of occupied Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, appointed by the russian invaders, announced the voluntary evacuation of local residents.

This is stated in the message of the "administration" published in its Telegram channel.

"Planned measures for voluntary evacuation from the territory of Nova Kakhovka city district will be held for all those willing. Planned measures for voluntary evacuation will be held on December 13, 2023," the occupiers reported.

The occupiers designated a parking lot near the city hospital on Svietlova Street as the meeting place for those willing to evacuate, the departure time is 11:00 a.m.

The "administration" reported that the evacuation is allegedly being carried out due to the proximity of the settlements of the "Nova Kakhovka city district" to the battle line.

It will be recalled that on November 15, the Ukrainian mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Volodymyr Kovalenko, stated that only the ranks and sergeants of the occupiers are located in the city. Russian officers left the city.

We also reported that in August 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the russian command post located in occupied Nova Kakhovka.

It is also worth noting that in the settlement of Krynky, located near Nova Kakhovka, fighting continues between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the occupiers.