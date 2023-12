In the Kherson Region, National Guard soldiers destroyed the newest russian anti-aircraft missile system Vityaz.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

"The National Guardsmen in the Kherson Region destroyed the russian Vityaz anti-aircraft missile system. This is the newest russian short- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile complex, designed for point defense against aircraft, ballistic missiles, drones and high-precision attacks," the message says.

In addition, in general, during these few days, UAV operators of military units of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed:

8 units of passenger automobile transport of the russian armed forces;

1 military truck;

1 medium-range anti-aircraft missile system of the new generation S-350 Vityaz;

1 automated military anti-aircraft missile system OSA 10;

3 EW antennas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the past day was a "bad day for the occupiers" in the operational area of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group - the R-330Zh Zhitel EW station, the 9P140 Uragan MLRS and the 2S7 Pion self-propelled artillery unit were destroyed. The losses of the enemy last day in the Tavria axis alone amounted to 520 people.