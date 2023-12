Cabinet approves appointment of Filashkin as head of Donetsk Regional State Administration and Koval - of Rivn

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft decrees on the appointment by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Vadym Filashkin as the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, and Oleksandr Koval as the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the appointment of: Vadym Serhiyovych Filashkin as the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration; Oleksandr Serhiyovych Koval as the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration," he wrote.

Melnychuk also reported that the Cabinet of Ministers agreed to dismiss Koval from the position of head of the Rivne District State Administration of the Rivne Region.

Since February 2019, 48-year-old Filashkin has been the deputy head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration.

In 2015-2016, he was the deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk Region.

The 36-year-old Koval heads the Rivne District State Administration from March 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, who had held this position since July 2019.

In September, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Kyrylenko as the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

In November, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Vitalii Koval, the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, who has held this position since September 2019, as the head of the State Property Fund.