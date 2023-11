The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Vitalii Koval, the chairman of the Rivne Regional State Administration, as the chairman of the State Property Fund.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The appointment was backed by 279 MPs.

42-year-old Koval has served as the chairman of the Rivne Regional State Administration since September 2019.

He graduated from the Ternopil Academy of National Economy with a degree in Banking, received an MBA (Master of Business Administration) degree in the Lviv Business School of the Ukrainian Catholic University.

During 2004-2006, he worked in the credit department of Ukrgasbank.

From 2006 to 2019, Koval headed and co-founded enterprises in the agricultural, transport and construction industries (Atlant-Trans LLC, Investtreidservis LLC, RHS-Lohykhrup LLC, VVV Montazh LLC and Sanako LLC).

Koval is Candidate Master of Sports in Greco-Roman wrestling, the first vice-president of the All-Ukrainian Greco-Roman Wrestling Federation, vice-president of the Wrestling Association.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 6, the Verkhovna Rada appointed the former head of the State Property Fund Rustem Umerov to the post of Minister of Defense. Umerov had been the chairman of the State Property Fund since September 2022.