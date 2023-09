Rada appoints ex-head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Kyrylenko as head of Antimonopoly Committee

The Verkhovna Rada appointed the former head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, as the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU).

250 MPs voted for the relevant decision with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kirylenko headed the Donetsk Regional State Administration (after the start of the full-scale war, the military administration) since July 5, 2019.

Yesterday, September 5, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed him from the above-mentioned post in order to appoint him as the new head of the AMCU.

Before heading the administration, Kyrylenko was the military prosecutor of the Uzhhorod Garrison of the Western Region of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 5, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Olha Pishchanska.

On September 5, Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Kyrylenko, according to the statement submitted by him.

Earlier, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, said that the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, will be appointed as the new head of the Antimonopoly Committee.