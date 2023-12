Monobank suffers large-scale DDoS attack. "Banks" and site were under attack

Following the Kyivstar mobile operator, problems began at the Ukrainian bank Monobank. The co-founder of the bank, Oleh Horokhovskyi, reported a large-scale DDoS attack.

Horokhovskyi wrote about this in his Telegram account.

"Mass DDoS attack on mono. Object of the attack: entry points to Amazon (banks, website)," Horokhovskyi reported.

According to him, the situation is currently under control.

Horokhovskyi also posted a screenshot showing that the DDoS attack suddenly started after 12:00 p.m.

As of 12:33 p.m., Monobank has received more than 52 million requests, of which only 52,000 were from real users.

A DDoS attack is a hacker's attack on a computer system with the aim of bringing it to failure, that is, creating conditions under which honest users of the system will not be able to access the provided system resources, or this access will be difficult.

DDoS attacks are the most popular because they make it possible to bring down almost any poorly written system without leaving legally significant evidence.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today it became known about a large-scale failure in the work of the Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar.

As Ukrainian News Agency was told by the press service of the company, the disruption in the work of Kyivstar occurred as a result of a powerful hacker attack.