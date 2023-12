Two days ago, the russian occupation forces launched a massive offensive in the Avdiyivka and Maryinka axes. In their assaults, the occupiers actively use armored vehicles and aviation.

This was announced by the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

"Two days ago, the enemy launched a massive offensive with the support of armored vehicles in the Avdiyivka and Maryinka axes... The offensive continues. Our soldiers are firmly on the defensive," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, during the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled 42 attacks by the occupiers in the area of six settlements in the Avdiyivka axis.

And the day before yesterday, on this part of the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 49 enemy attacks, simultaneously destroying 11 tanks and 15 armored fighting vehicles of the occupiers.

Tarnavskyi also said that the russians remain active near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhaylivka. During the day, the Ukrainian military repelled 14 russian attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that russian troops could slightly advance in two axes.

We also reported that the United States of America sent a three-star general to Ukraine to jointly develop a new military strategy for 2024.