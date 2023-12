The leaders of Ukraine and the United States of America have decided to start the joint development of a new military strategy, the need for which arose after the failed counteroffensive of Ukrainian forces this summer.

This follows from a statement by The New York Times with reference to Ukrainian and American high-ranking officials.

The interlocutors of the publication said that in order to strengthen the military counseling of the Ukrainian leadership, the United States sent a high-ranking military officer to Ukraine.

Currently, there is no information about his name or military affiliation. It is only known that this is a "three-star" general - lieutenant general.

The Ukrainian and American militaries said they intend to work out the details of a new military strategy for 2024 during the military games. They will allegedly take place in Wiesbaden, Germany.

The publication notes that the American military insists on a conservative strategy, in which the main focus is on maintaining the territory available in Ukraine, securing it, and building up reserves and forces during the year.

According to the Americans, focusing on strengthening the existing territory and increasing the production of weapons will make it possible to increase Ukraine's self-sufficiency and ensure the ability to repel any new offensive of the russian federation.

For their part, the Ukrainian military wants to go on the offensive either on the ground or with the help of long-range strikes, hoping to attract the attention of the whole world.

The publication writes that the Ukrainians are studying strategies based on successful strikes on the territory of the occupied Crimea.

"They are looking for creative ways to throw russia off balance with attacks on weapons factories, weapons depots, and railway lines for the transportation of ammunition, as well as to win symbolic victories," the newspaper writes.

One unnamed former Ukrainian military official said the new plan was being finalized and was "very bold."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in November, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, published a long article in The Economist.

In it, he stated that the military confrontation with russia has reached the stage of a grueling positional war.

Zaluzhnyi then wrote that in order to turn the situation around, Ukraine needed to get new technologies that would be equivalent to the "invention of gunpowder."

Earlier, Ukrainian News published a full translation of Valerii Zaluzhnyi's article in The Economist.