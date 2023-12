The army of the aggressor country, russian federation, slightly advanced on the Kupiyansk-Svatove-Kreminna border and the Avdiyivka Axis.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It is reported that on December 11, russian troops continued their offensive on the Kupiyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and made little progress. Geolocation images published on December 10 show that russian troops have slightly advanced southeast of Dibrova (7 km southwest of Kreminna).

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian forces repelled at least four russian attacks on the Kupiyansk Axis in the area of Synkivka (9 km east of Kupiyansk) and Petropavlivka (7 km east of Kupiyansk) and at least five russian attacks on the Lyman Axis near Makiyivka (23 km northwest of Kreminna) and Terna (17 km west of Kreminna).

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that russian troops are conducting offensive operations on the Kupiyansk Axis in the area of Lyman Pershyi (12 km northeast of Kupiyansk), Novoselivske (14 km northwest of Svatove), Stelmakhivka (15 km northwest of Svatove) and in Lyman.

Syrskyi also reported that the russian military is transferring assault units that were previously in reserve near Synkivka.

Also, on December 11, russian troops continued their offensive in the Avdiyivka area and recently made little progress. Geolocation images published on December 9 shows that russian troops have slightly advanced east of Stepove (3 km northwest of Avdiyivka).

Russian military bloggers said that russian troops launched a tactical offensive in the railway area near Stepove and north of Stepove.

In addition, on December 11, russian troops continued their offensive to the west and southwest of the city of Donetsk and reportedly advanced. Russian military bloggers claimed on December 10 and 11 that russian forces had advanced in northwestern Mariyinka (just west of Donetsk) but that Ukrainian forces were still holding positions in the town.

Ukrainian forces continued to conduct ground operations near Krynky (30 km northeast of the city of Kherson and 2 km from the Dnieper River) on the eastern (left) bank of the Kherson Region. Russian military bloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces had strengthened positions in the area south of Krynky and that Ukrainian forces took advantage of the bad weather to transport 30-50 personnel to the eastern shore.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 11, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to partially knock out the russians from the village of Stepove north of Avdiyivka.

At the same time, on December 9, OSINT analysts announced the success of the occupiers in the area of water treatment facilities near the eastern outskirts of Avdiyivka.

On Monday, December 12, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 36 attacks by russian invaders on the front line in the Avdiyivka area of the Donetsk Region.