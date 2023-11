Ukraine has agreed with partners to receive warships to ensure the safety of ships in the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed about this, answering reporters' questions at the Grain from Ukraine conference in Kyiv on Saturday.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine considers the creation of a "grain corridor" without russia one of the greatest achievements of the year, and also works to ensure the safety of ships that follow this corridor.

"We have agreed with partners and will accompany the ships at sea to ensure their safety. We already have specific agreements on obtaining ships. This is a question of the near future," the Head of State said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Odesa Region will be protected by additional air defense systems, which have already been agreed with partners.

"Very specific complexes, a very specific request has already been sent by partners, and I can say that it has already been agreed. Soon this region will be protected by very powerful air defense. Not only ships are important to us, but also the people who live there," the President of Ukraine summed up.