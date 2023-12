Drones and ammunition. Germany hands over new aid package to Ukraine

The German government has announced the provision of another package of military assistance to Ukraine, which included ammunition and reconnaissance drones.

The German government announced this, European Pravda reports.

The assistance package included the following:

250 155 mm artillery shells;

LUNA NG reconnaissance complex;

10 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

six patrol border vehicles;

eight Zetros trucks;

100,000 first aid kits and medicines;

70 automatic grenade launchers of 70 mm caliber;

Recall that earlier Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for a powerful "winter" defense package from Germany, including four IRIS-T systems.

Also, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius promised that the situation with the supply of ammunition to Ukraine would improve. Germany would provide almost 200,000 units of ammunition, he said. "But everything takes time, and this is not a question of political decisions or financial resources."

Meanwhile, Australia handed over an additional batch of Bushmaster APCs to Ukraine "for Christmas." The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine thanked Australia for the "weapons of victory" and noted that in September 2022, Bushmaster played a decisive role in a successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv Region.