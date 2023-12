British intelligence has come to the conclusion that the aggressor state the russian federation is carrying out risky strike operations on the Zmiyinyi Island because it wants to demonstrate its control in the Black Sea.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, published on the X social network.

Thus, analysts state that on December 5, 2023, the Su-24M fighter-bomber of the russian Naval Aviation was most likely shot down by a Ukrainian surface-to-air missile (SAMS) over the northwestern part of the Black Sea in the area of the Ukrainian Zmiyinyi Island.

It is noted that since the summer of 2023, russia continues to carry out risky strike operations with crews against the island.

"Probably, this is done mostly for informational reasons, as the island has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance, and russia wants to demonstrate that it can show force throughout the Black Sea," the report said.

The crew, which consisted of two people, is said to have probably been killed: the location and working conditions would have made a russian search and rescue mission extremely difficult.

"Both sides still suffer regular losses of combat aircraft. In general, air defense continues to seriously limit the effectiveness of tactical air operations," the agency concludes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that after the downing of the Su-24M bomber, the activity of the russian aviation decreased.