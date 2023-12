Today, December 5, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroyed an enemy Su-24М bomber in the area of ​ ​ the Zmiinyi Island.

The commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to Oleshchuk, thanks to the successful operation of the South air command, the Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile unit downed the aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine on Tuesday morning, December 5, amounted to 1,030 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 333,840 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 7 tanks, 15 UAVs and 15 AFVs.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that the Ukrainian air defense has already shot down 15 russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which the russians considered not possible to be shot down.

It was also reported that the aggressor country russia has hundreds more missiles in stock. At the same time, the russians continue to produce missiles of several types, which allows them to replenish reserves.