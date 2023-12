Last day, December 6, after the downing of a russian Su-24М bomber, the activity of russian aviation was not observed.

The spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 3rd rank captain Dmytro Pletenchuk announced this in the telethon.

When asked by a journalist what is the dynamics of the enemy's use of aviation in the Black Sea region against the background of the liquidation of the russian Su-24М bomber, he informed that the situation has changed.

"The situation as of now has changed. After this incident, at least yesterday we did not observe aviation activity," Pletenchuk said.

He noted that the peculiarity of the use of this bomber was that it tried to mine the "grain corridor." Therefore, Pletenchuk expressed special gratitude to colleagues from the Air Force for helping to ensure the safety of civilian shipping.

"We have repeatedly emphasized that the only remaining security problem is the activity of russians in the air, the use of fire from the air, including thanks to aircraft," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroyed an enemy Su-24М bomber in the area of the Zmiinyi Island.