The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal Viktor Hlynianyi, who is suspected of bribery.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 7, at the application of the SACPO prosecutor, the investigative judge of the HACC applied a preventive measure to another judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, who is suspected, together with the other three judges of this court, of receiving an unlawful benefit of USD 35,000 for deciding to cancel the seizure of property.

The HACC granted the application and applied to the specified judge a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to posting bail in the amount of UAH 4,997,608, with the assignment of relevant procedural duties.

The validity period of the preventive measure is 60 days.

On November 30, the SACPO prosecutors, on behalf of the head of the SACPO, reported suspicion to four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

The actions of suspects are qualified under Part 3 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal Yurii Slyva, who is suspected of bribery and determined bail in the amount of UAH 2.5 million.

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal Ihor Palenyk, who is suspected of bribery along with three other HACC judges.

The High Council of Justice (HCJ) consented to the arrest of four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, who were convicted of receiving a bribe of USD 35,000 for making the "right" decision. The Council allowed the detention of Viacheslav Dziubin, Ihor Palenyk, Yurii Slyva and Viktor Hlynianyi.