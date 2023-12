There may be several more tense weeks in energy industry - Ukrenergo

It is difficult for the Ukrainian generation to cover the generation with the existing composition when the ambient temperature decreases.

This was announced by the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, on the air of the telethon.

"As for our generation, as we can see, from time to time, when the temperature drops, it is difficult for the Ukrainian generation to cover the generation with the existing composition," Kudrytskyi said.

In this regard, Ukrenergo is counting on the timely completion of repairs of all power units that can be put into operation, in particular during December.

"We also call for the adoption of all necessary regulatory decisions in order to fully attract imports from Europe," the head of Ukrenergo added.

Kudrytskyi said that closer to the New Year there is usually a period when electricity consumption drops.

"Usually in the first days of January, consumption is not very high... Therefore, in principle, we could potentially still have one or two tense weeks ahead, especially if the temperatures are low. Closer to the New Year, consumption in the system will decrease," he explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the cold weather increased electricity consumption, which led to a deficit in Ukraine's energy system on December 7.

Electricity consumption on Friday, December 8 is at a record-breaking high level for this heating season.