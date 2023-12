On Friday, December 8, electricity consumption is at a record-breaking high level for this heating season.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, December 7, the energy system recorded a record-breaking high level of consumption for this heating season in the morning. The daily maximum consumption yesterday was 4% higher than the corresponding figure on December 6. This morning, the Ukrenergo control center again records a high level of consumption, which is almost equal to yesterday's record-breaking," the report said.

It is noted that in order to avoid blackouts and maintain the balance in the energy system, the Ukrenergo control center is forced to call in emergency assistance from the operators of the electricity transmission system of Romania and Poland from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a capacity of 400 MW.

At the same time, consumption limits were not introduced, shutdown schedules were not introduced and are not forecast.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the cold weather increased electricity consumption, which led to a deficit in Ukraine's energy system on December 7.