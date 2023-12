The cold weather increased electricity consumption, which led to a deficit in Ukraine's energy system on Thursday.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The energy system is in a difficult situation. Consumption due to cooling exceeds the forecast by 2.7%. This is equivalent to the operation of 2 additional units of thermal power plants. But there are currently no free capacities at power plants. Some units of thermal power plants are undergoing repair work, and solar power plants cannot work at to the maximum of its capabilities due to dense cloud cover throughout the country," the message says.

From 11:00 a.m. to 07:00 p.m., emergency assistance from Slovakia, Romania, and Poland will be used to balance the power system.

In order to avoid shortages and maintain a balance between production and consumption in the energy system, the Ukrenergo company asks Ukrainians to consume electricity sparingly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late November, the process of synchronizing the Ukrainian and European energy systems was fully completed, in addition, the possibility of importing electricity into Ukraine increased from 1,200 to 1,700 MW.