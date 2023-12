Prosecutor did not have time to seize documents in case of Kolomoiskyi from PrivatBank

Prosecutor's office has not yet had time to seize documents from PrivatBank in the case of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the court hearing, the prosecutor asked to continue the investigation in the case of Kolomoiskyi, since the investigation must seize the documents that are in the possession of JSC CB PrivatBank in order to provide them to experts for consideration during the forensic economic examination, namely the cash books and cashier's reports with the attached them with income and expenditure cash orders and other monetary documents, acts on the results of the inventory of the funds available in the cash register, acts of internal audits of the cash register and preliminary inspections of the Head Office of JSC CB PrivatBank for the period from March 26, 2013 to February 18, 2014 and annual audit reports of JSC CB PrivatBank for 2013 and 2014.

The court decided to extend the term of the pre-trial investigation against Kolomoiskyi until March 2, 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office is waiting for evidence against Kolomoiskyi from the USA, France, Great Britain, Switzerland, Cyprus and Israel.

The prosecutor's office will cross-examine businessman Kolomoiskyi with 4 witnesses due to discrepancies in their testimony.