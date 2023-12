The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland have agreed on measures to unlock the border for freight transport.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the measures agreed by the parties include:

- Opening of the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczow checkpoint for the passage of empty trucks to increase the border capacity and reduce the load on other checkpoints.

- Creation in the eCherha (eQueue) system of individual passes for empty vehicles at the Yahodyn - Dorohusk and Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoints. It is at these checkpoints that there are physical lanes for empty transport directly at the checkpoint on both the Ukrainian and Polish sides.

- Launch of a pilot project with registration in eQueue just before crossing the border at the Nyzhankovychi-Mnichovice checkpoint for a period of one month.

It is noted that the issue of cancellation or changes to the "transport visa-free" was not discussed and was not on the agenda.

"At the same time, Polish protesters insist on the functioning of the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczow and Nyzhankovychi-Malhowice only for transport at the registration of the EU. This position is unacceptable for Ukraine and the European Union, because it is a discriminatory norm in relation to other countries. The latter was confirmed during a meeting of the Ukraine-Poland-EU Coordination Platform with the participation of the leadership of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE) on November 30," the statement said.

At the same time, according to the report, the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, together with DG MOVE, is developing strategic solutions that will resolve the situation with queues at the border and reduce tension in the issue of road transportation.

"Key positions are to improve the capacity of existing checkpoints, in particular the effectiveness of phytosanitary and other types of control, to comply with memoranda governing the number of trucks passed through the border. It is also about developing an action plan for the development of Ukrainian-Polish checkpoints (on the Ukrainian side, the development strategy is ready)," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Commission threatened Poland to "take measures" if the border with Ukraine is not unlocked.

On November 6, Polish carriers launched a strike on the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.