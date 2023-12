The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has arrested a judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal Yurii Slyva, who is suspected of bribery and determined bail in the amount of UAH 2.5 million.

This decision was made by the court on December 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigative judge of the HACC partially granted the request of a NABU detective and applied to the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal a preventive measure in the form of detention.

The validity of the preventive measure is 60 days from the date of his actual detention.

The suspect was taken into custody in the courtroom.

As an alternative, the court determined for the suspect a cash bail in the amount of UAH 2,500,000.

In case the bail is posted in the amount determined by the investigating judge, it will be considered that a preventive measure in the form of bail is applied to the suspect.

Then procedural duties will be assigned to him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal Ihor Palenyk, who is suspected of bribery along with three other judges of the HACC.

The High Council of Justice (HCJ) consented to the arrest of 4 judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, who were caught on bribes. The HCJ allowed the detention of Viacheslav Dziubin, Ihor Palenyk, Yurii Slyva and Viktor Hlynianyi, who were caught on bribes.