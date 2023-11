Today, November 8, in the morning in temporarily occupied Luhansk, the car of the so-called member of the "people's council of the LPR", former head of the department of the "people's militia of the LPR" Mykhailo Filiponenko, was blown up. He received fatal injuries. This is stated in the message of the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor.

According to Lysohor, another wave of purges of those who were near the sources of creation of the "LPR" continues in the occupied Luhansk Region. The first started with a series of "mysterious" deaths 8-9 years ago. Then collaborators shared spheres of influence.

"Now the ranks of the builders of the "republic" are being cleaned by the russians. There was Kornet - Kornet disappeared. Well, they say he is alive. They did not like prosecutor Horenko - something exploded in the office. Some trouble happened in the house of the former customs officer of the "LPR" Afanasevsky.

And all this during the year. The russians have no regional heroes. As there is no history created by someone for them, even if it is only a few years old. They will rewrite it too - in bloody letters," said the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

