result of a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the command post of the russian occupiers on the Arabatska Spit, Crimea, on November 1. Three senior officers of the Dnepr enemy troop group headquarters were killed.

This follows from a statement by Ukrainian journalist Yurii Butusov on his Facebook page.

"It's just brilliant! On November 1 at 11 a.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the command center of the Dnepr enemy troop group, which is responsible for combat operations in the south of Ukraine in the Kherson Region. The command post was camouflaged and located in the Yunyi boarding houses and Blakytne Polumiya in the village of Strilkove of Henichesk District, which is on Arabatska Spit," Butusov wrote.

He added that the Dnepr enemy troop group was formed by the headquarters of the Airborne Forces of the russian armed forces; the group is commanded by the commander of the Airborne Forces of the russian federation, Colonel-General Teplinsky.

According to Butusov, recent obituaries from the aggressor country of the russian federation show that the Armed Forces received reliable and verified intelligence data about the location of the Dnepr enemy troop group headquarters and planned the missile strike precisely. In particular, three senior officers of the Dnepr troop group headquarters were destroyed:

Colonel Vadym Dobryakov, deputy head of the Dnepr group control center;

Colonel Oleksandr Galkin, deputy head of the Dnepr group control center;

Colonel Oleksiy Koblov, head of the department of enemy fire damage planning.

"Judging by these data, it is obvious that the missile definitely hit the russian headquarters itself and destroyed another shift of operators. That is, the headquarters was destroyed. Obviously, in addition to the liquidated senior officers, there were also numerous losses of low-ranking servicemen. The destruction of the Dnepr group control center is one of the highest headquarters and the greatest successes in the destruction of "decision-making centers" of russia during the war. It is very important that the Ukrainian success is forced to confirm the enemy," Butusov summarized.

