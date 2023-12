Transit of russian gas is stable and amounts to 42 million cubic meters per day - Chernyshov

The current transit volume of russian gas is 42 million cubic meters per day.

Oleksii Chernyshov, the chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The current volume of transit is 42 million cubic meters per day. This is a stable indicator with small fluctuations over the past 8 months. To date, the contract concluded in 2019 is valid. Naftogaz continues to fulfill its obligations to ensure stable supply energy resources, primarily to the countries of the European Union. For them, this is a matter of providing energy during the winter. The formal term of the contract is until the end of 2024," he said.

At the same time, Chernyshov noted that Naftogaz does not plan to initiate the extension of this contract.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian gas infrastructure is ready to work without the transit of russian gas.

After completion of the gas transit contract with russia, Ukraine will not negotiate its extension.

In December 2019, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, GTS Operator of Ukraine and russia's Gazprom signed an agreement on the transit of russian gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine from 2020.

Ukraine and russia have agreed that, according to the new gas transit contract for 5 years, which can be extended after 2024, the volume of transit in 2020 will be 65 billion cubic meters of gas, and in 2021-2024 - 40 billion cubic meters each.