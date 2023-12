The russian occupiers took animals listed in the Red Book from the Biosphere Reserve Askania-Nova of the Kherson Region under the guise of exchange.

The Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Ruslan Strilets, announced this on his Facebook account on Tuesday, December 5.

The invaders once again violated the norms of international environmental conventions. It became known from hostile publics that the occupation administration of the park carried out an illegal exchange of animals between the Askania-Nova Biosphere Reserve, the Rostovsky Natural Biosphere Reserve and the association for the preservation and restoration of rare and endangered animal species Living Nature of the Steppe.

"Several individuals of Chapman's zebra, American bison, Przewalski's horses, and David's deer were taken from the Askania Zoo. All these species are listed in the Red Book and are listed in the IUCN Red List with the status of "extinct from nature", "on the verge of extinction" and "close to those which are under threat of destruction," Strilets said.

According to him, kanna antelopes, domestic yaks, two-humped camels and one guanaco were brought to the Askania-Nova Zoo. Ukraine has already informed the relevant international agencies and is the first country in the world to collect evidence for environmental crimes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, the National Resistance Center reported that the occupiers had stolen animals from the Askania-Nova nature reserve in the Kherson Region and were transporting them to the russian Safari Park in Krasnodar.

Earlier, about 300 hectares of protected steppe in Askania-Nova burned due to the actions of the occupiers in the Kherson Region.

The russians also committed ecocide on Dzharylhach Island. They have set up a training ground there and train the mobilized.